Police: Venus Williams involved in car crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation, but declined to give further details.

He would not immediately release the accident report.

