Lockdown at Kentucky State Penitentiary after assault on prison workers

EDDYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lockdown is in progress at the Kentucky State Penitentiary after eight prison workers were assaulted.

According to WPSD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Paducah, the attack happened in the prison yard. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections said they have connected six inmates to the attack.

The extent of injuries to the prison employees is not known.

Kentucky State Penitentiary is the only maximum security facility in the state and is the oldest prison in operation in Kentucky.

