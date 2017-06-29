Have blue headlights in Kentucky? It could now cost you a $1,000 fine

Those fancy blue headlights you see on some cars will soon be illegal in Kentucky — and drivers can face a hefty fine if they aren’t removed.

The law goes into effect Thursday and violations can result in a fine ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 74 in March. The bill, sponsored by Donna Mayfield (R-Clark County), prohibits most motor vehicles from being equipped with any non-white lights, specifically the blues ones that can be distracting.

However, vehicles that came with blueish lights from the original manufacturer are authorized so long as they meet federal standards. Headlights can still have a yellow or amber tint.

The intent of the measure is to make it easier for drivers to tell the difference between civilian and emergency vehicles, according to the state legislature.

