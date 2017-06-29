Former Titans RB Andrews gets probation in assault case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee Titans running back Antonio Andrews received six months of supervised probation after making a conditional plea on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Under terms of the deal reached Thursday, the misdemeanor charge against Andrews can be dropped if he avoids trouble for the next six months. Andrews had been facing a felony charge of aggravated assault before reaching this agreement.

The 24-year-old Andrews also must pay $10,574 in restitution.

Police had said Andrews heard a man make a racial slur at a Nashville pizza restaurant and then punched him twice.

Andrews played for the Titans from 2014-16. The former Western Kentucky player had only two carries last season after making 10 starts and rushing for a team-high 520 yards along with three touchdowns in 2015.

