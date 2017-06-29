Bible classes in public schools are now OK in Kentucky

A new Kentucky law goes into effect Thursday clearing the way for elective Bible courses to be taught in public schools — just in time for the new school year.

The new law does not mention other religions.

House Bill 128, sponsored by freshman legislature D.J. Johnson (R-Owensburg), outlines the courses must, “establish an elective social studies course on the Hebrew Scriptures, Old Testament of the Bible, the New Testament, or a combination of the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament of the Bible.”

Students are not still not in class to pray or actually express religion — schools must maintain religious neutrality and not infringe on the constitutional rights of students.

The measure states the social studies courses on biblical content must focus on Christian characters, poetry and narratives and their relation to contemporary art and public policy.

