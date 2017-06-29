Chase suspect had dozens of women's purses in his pickup truck

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A high-speed police pursuit that began in Kentucky, crossed a bridge and ended in Indiana after about 50 minutes resulted in the arrest of a man whose pickup truck was packed with ladies' purses.

LMPD officers began chasing the maroon pickup truck at 4:51 p.m. near Shively, in the area of Fitzgerald Road and Millers Lane. It moved onto Interstate 64 west, crossed the Sherman Minton Bridge and then eastbound onto Interstate 265, before it exited at Grant Line Road heading north.

The driver, whose name has not been released, drove off the road through baseball fields and past tennis courts near Indiana University-Southeast, then returned to Grant Line Road, turning onto Hausfelt, then Moser Knob and into Floyds Knobs.

IUS sophomore Zackery McCaslin told WAVE 3 News' Connie Leonard that the chase passed right by him; in fact, the pickup truck came within just feet of him.

"I would say he was about 10 feet away before I finally realized I should jump out of the way ... into a bush," McCaslin said before describing a moment of serendipity from earlier in the day. "Usually when I walk I have my headphones, but I broke my headphones today, thankfully."

The chase spiraled through Floyd County backroads before it entered Clark County just before its conclusion at about 5:40 p.m. in a field at 2204 West St. Joe's Road in Sellersburg.

"(I found it astounding) how fast he was going; he did not care who was on the road," McCaslin said. "I found it astounding that they were able to actually get him without anybody getting really hurt."

At one point, 22 police cars were chasing the driver. On several occasions, it looked like cruisers had the driver boxed in, but he got away each time.

Once the chase ended and the suspect was taken away in handcuffs, Air 3 showed officers pulling dozens of purses out of the truck.

