LMPD chase ends in southern Indiana after 40 minutes; suspect in custody

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A lengthy police pursuit that at times was a high-speed chase played out across WAVE Country for about 40 minutes Thursday.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD officers began chasing a maroon pickup truck at about 5 p.m. near Shively, in the area of Fitzgerald Road and Millers Lane. It moved onto Interstate 64 west, crossed the Sherman Minton Bridge and then eastbound onto Interstate 265, before it exited at Grant Line Road heading north.

The driver drove off the road through baseball fields and past tennis courts near Indiana University-Southeast, then returned to Grant Line Road, turning onto Hausfelt, then Moser Knob and into Floyds Knobs. The chase spiraled through Floyd County backroads before it entered Clark County just before it ended at about 5:40 p.m. in a field at 2204 West St. Joe's Road in Sellersburg.

At one point, there were 22 police cars following the driver. On several occasions, it looked like cruisers had the driver boxed in, but he got away each time.

Preliminary reports indicate the man had stolen a purse, prompting the chase, but that hasn't been confirmed by an official police source.

