UPDATE: Robbery suspect who led police on multi-state chase Thursday identified

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A man led police on a pursuit that began in Kentucky, crossed a bridge and ended in Indiana after about 50 minutes. Once he was finally, stopped the man's pickup truck was packed with ladies' purses.

The driver was identified by Indiana State Police as Robert G. Ellis of Louisville.

LMPD officers began chasing the maroon pickup truck at 4:51 p.m. near Shively, in the area of Fitzgerald Road and Millers Lane. It moved onto Interstate 64 west, crossed the Sherman Minton Bridge and then eastbound onto Interstate 265, before it exited at Grant Line Road heading north.

Ellis drove off the road through baseball fields and past tennis courts near Indiana University-Southeast, then returned to Grant Line Road, turning onto Hausfelt, then Moser Knob and into Floyds Knobs.

IUS sophomore Zackery McCaslin told WAVE 3 News' Connie Leonard that the chase passed right by him; in fact, the pickup truck came within just feet of him.

"I would say he was about 10 feet away before I finally realized I should jump out of the way ... into a bush," McCaslin said before describing a moment of serendipity from earlier in the day. "Usually when I walk I have my headphones, but I broke my headphones today, thankfully."

McCaslin described a hectic scene.

"(I found it astounding) how fast he was going; he did not care who was on the road," McCaslin said. "I found it astounding that they were able to actually get him without anybody getting really hurt."

The chase spiraled through Floyd County backroads before it entered Clark County just before its conclusion at about 5:40 p.m. in a field at 2204 West St. Joe's Road in Sellersburg.

The owner of the property, Mark Renn says he received a panicked call from his daughter who was home at the time.

“It scared her, she didn’t have any clue what was going on,” Renn said.

Renn added that police officers told him the suspect was the man connected to the string of robberies in Louisville.

“I walked down through the field to see what was going on and they told me that it was the guy doing the stealing,” Renn said. “The purses in Louisville.”

Renn described it as a “wild ride” saying he’s glad it is over.

“They had enough police here that’s for sure,” Renn said. “They caught him, that’s all I care about, get him off the streets.”

At one point, 22 police cars were chasing the driver. On several occasions, it looked like cruisers had the driver boxed in, but he got away each time.

Once the chase ended and Ellis was taken away in handcuffs, Air 3 showed officers pulling dozens of purses out of the truck.

He is currently in the custody of Indiana officials. LMPD says they are investigating to see what charges the suspect might face within Louisville.

In Indiana, Ellis is charged with Fleeing/Resisting Law Enforcement.

He was taken to Floyd Memorial Hospital complaining of pain. Police are waiting there for him to be discharged so he can be taken to jail.

