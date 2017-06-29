Rezoning for new Hanson subdivision postponed

Plans for a new Subdivision in Hanson have been postponed.

City Commissioners delayed their vote to rezone the property from a commercial to residential.

Right now, there isn't much going on at that empty parcel behind Walmart.

It's a property that should be booming. That's because construction on a 100-house subdivision was supposed to begin soon.

As two commissioners said, they refused to vote on to rezone the land because they said this was the first time they as a commission have even talked about the project.

"You have a developer that is wanting to put in streets that are halfway, delay, delay, delay, it what it boils down to," said Mayor Mickey DeMoss. "They wanted to wait 30 days and see what there is to discuss. I don't understand their meaning, but that's the way they want to do it; that's the way it comes out."

DeMoss said this new subdivision would bring in close to 100 new residents bringing their population above 1,000. If that happens, they could implement a payroll and liquor sales tax.

But the commissioners say all those new houses would mean more water customers. That's got them worried about exceeding their monthly usage agreement with Madisonville which is 4.5 million gallons a month.

"We have a pretty good warning before hand that the contract may be adjusted, and we usually get together before things like that happen," said Madisonville City Engineer William Jackson.

Jackson said Hanson has exceeded its usage before but not by much. If that happens, all they have to do is re-work their contract.

Both commissioners who delayed their vote say the project will move forward once they figure out how much more water they'll use.

The commission will vote on the zoning again next month.

