Family grieving Henryville children killed in train crash

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Family members identified five-year-old Adalynn Fouch and four-year-old Wyatt Fouch, as the two children killed in a train crash Wednesday afternoon. Their mother, Ericka Fouch, was also injured and in the is still in the hospital, but expected to survive.

Wyatt and Adalynn's great-grandmother Jeanne McReynolds said the two children were the babies of the family.

"They were just sweet little babies," McReynolds said. "They were our babies that's what we called them."

She said big sister Adalynn was turning six in December and was always explorer.

"She was a rock collector, she'd say granny look at this," McReynolds said.

Wyatt was the boy the Fouch family had always hoped for.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD chase ends in southern Indiana after 40 minutes; suspect in custody

+ From big hugs to pets at the office, Scoppechio succeeded her way

+ Part of I-71 southbound closed due to overturned commercial vehicle

"We're from a family of all girls so we prayed for him, and we got him," McReynolds said. "We just didn't get to keep him very long,"

The Fouch children were in an SUV with their mother when they were struck by a CSX train heading from Louisville to Cincinnati.

"I've seen people hurt, but nothing tops this," said their grandfather

The power of the train ripped the car in half, killing the children instantly, according to first responders.

As crews repaired the crossing gate on Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation may consider adding something the community in Henryville has been asking for, a gate.

"We will be looking very, very closely at this crossing to see if crossing arms need to be put in," Harry Maginity of Indiana DOT said.

With more than two accidents in five years, this crossing now qualifies for a case study by the Indiana DOT.

Until then, Henryville is standing with the Fouch family.

"We're together with you we love you and we grieve with you," Henryville community church pastor Denny Dillman, said.

Pastor Dillman is helping to organize community efforts to support the Fouch family.

"As you can imagine it's a pastors worst phone call," Dillman said. There are no words that make this better."

Community members have organized a candlelight vigil to honor the memories of Wyatt and Adalynn Fouch. It will be Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Henryville at 201 E Main.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.