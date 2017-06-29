Former StarKist tuna exec pleads guilty to price fixing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A former StarKist tuna company executive has pleaded guilty in federal court to price-fixing packaged seafood sold in the United States.
The U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday that Stephen Hodge, a former senior vice president for sales at StarKist Co., entered his plea May 30 in federal court in San Francisco. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
Hodge met with rival industry executives to "fix, raise and maintain the prices" of packaged seafood such as canned tuna, the department said.
Hodge's lawyer, Steven Kowal, did not immediately return a telephone request seeking comment Thursday.
The criminal charge reflects broader concerns about competition within the canned tuna industry.
The U.S. government began investigating price fixing of canned tuna between StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods and Chicken of the Sea more than two years ago.
In May, industry giant Bumble Bee Foods agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty to price fixing. Two of its executives also pleaded guilty for their participation in the conspiracy, federal prosecutors said.
Bumble Bee general counsel Jill Irvin has said that Bumble Bee hired a chief compliance officer last fall and recently reformed its guidelines and policies.
The company has cooperated with federal prosecutors, Irvin said.
The FBI's San Francisco office is leading the investigation.
This story has been corrected to show the plea was entered on May 30, not on Wednesday.
