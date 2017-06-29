Part of I-71 southbound closed due to overturned commercial vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Part of Interstate 71 in Jefferson County is closed due to an accident involving a commercial vehicle.

The incident happened near the six-mile marker on the southbound side.

The vehicle was overturned.

The left shoulder and two lanes are closed.

Drivers in the area can expect delays, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet predicts the closure will last an hour.

