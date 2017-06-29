Firefighters battle commercial structure fire on Cane Run Rd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are working an active commercial structure fire on Cane Run Road.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in at 6:42 p.m., of a fire in the 3500 block of Cane Run Rd, in the Hallmark neighborhood.

Once on scene, authorities found a car wash at that location on fire.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

