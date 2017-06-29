Traffic backed up after fatal crash in Boone Co.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a semi truck in Boone County.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion on Southbound 71 at Interstate 75 around the rest stop in Boone County.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area, expect delays.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

