UofL's McKay wins Golden Spikes Award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brendan McKay became Louisville's first Golden Spikes Award winner Thursday.

The two-way player was one of college baseball's most decorated players this season, and led the Cardinals to a 53-12 season, which included a College World Series trip.

McKay signed professionally with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the week, after a dominant season with a .341 batting average, including 18 home runs 57 RBIs, and an 11-3 record, 2.56 ERA and school record 146 strikeouts.

"Brendan McKay has proven to be the epitome of a two-way player with his success on the mound and at the plate this year, and we are elated to honor his tremendous season by naming him the recipient of the fortieth Golden Spikes Award," said Paul Seiler, Executive Director/CEO of USA Baseball. "All four of these young athletes had noteworthy seasons and we are honored to celebrate their accomplishments with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation at its annual awards dinner. We look forward to following these young men as they begin the next chapter of their baseball careers."

McKay also won the Dick Howser Trophy and his third-straight John Olerud Two-Way National Player of the Year Award.

With McKay's honor, UofL becomes the first school ever to have the Heisman Trophy Winner and the Golden Spikes Winner in the same academic year.

The other nominees for the award were J.B. Bukauskas (North Carolina), Adam Haseley (Virginia) and Brent Rooker (Mississippi State).

