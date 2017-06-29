Police fault tennis star Venus Williams in fatal car crash

Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Williams told police traffic stalled her vehicle in the median of an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Florida police have determined that Venus Williams is at fault for a fatal car crash earlier this month.

A police report says after the light turned green, Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection.

A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries. That man's wife, the driver, was hospitalized, but survived the crash. Police estimated that Williams was traveling 5 mph at the time.

The report said she violated the other driver's right of way. There was no mention of Williams being cited or charged. Her attorney said in statement that she gives her "deepest condolences" to the family.

