LMPD investigating dead body found in car on I-65 ramp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a person was found dead in a car.

The person and vehicle were found on the I-65 southbound ramp to Grade Lane.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The call came in around 8:10 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when possible.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.