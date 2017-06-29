LMPD investigating dead body found in car on I-65 ramp

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating after a person was found dead in a car.More >>
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating after a person was found dead in a car.More >>
Debbie Scoppechio, 68, passed away peacefully in her home June 29 after losing her battle with cancer. She is being remembered as one the best in the Louisville business world and a caring leader in the community.More >>
Debbie Scoppechio, 68, passed away peacefully in her home June 29 after losing her battle with cancer. She is being remembered as one the best in the Louisville business world and a caring leader in the community.More >>
Family members identified five-year-old Adalynn Fouch and four-year-old Wyatt Fouch, as the two children killed in a train crash Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Family members identified five-year-old Adalynn Fouch and four-year-old Wyatt Fouch, as the two children killed in a train crash Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Two conventions have canceled on Louisville as the locations of their events because of a California’s state-funded travel ban.More >>
Two conventions have canceled on Louisville as the locations of their events because of a California’s state-funded travel ban.More >>
A high-speed police pursuit that began in Kentucky, crossed a bridge and ended in Indiana after about 50 minutes resulted in the arrest of a man whose pickup truck was packed with ladies' purses.More >>
A high-speed police pursuit that began in Kentucky, crossed a bridge and ended in Indiana after about 50 minutes resulted in the arrest of a man whose pickup truck was packed with ladies' purses.More >>