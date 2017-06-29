Emergency crews plan for additional traffic during Twin Bridges construction

We are days away from construction work and lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges.

Local emergency officials say they are already making plans to deal with all the additional traffic on the bridges.

Those of us who've lived in the Tri-State for a while remember the last time there was major work done on the Twin Bridges when there were three lanes on one bridge and one on the other. Then a few weeks later, they switched.

It's a tight squeeze with all those extra vehicles and that makes it difficult for emergency crews trying to respond to an incident on the bridges.

"Once they got into it and realized 'hey this works,' everything ran pretty smoothly after that," said Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

If you made it through the Great Bridge Construction of 2007, chances are you'll make it through this one. The setup will pretty much be the same.

"They actually looked at the traffic plan that we used in '07 and '08 and adapted it to their needs here," said Todd.

Three lanes on one bridge with reduced speeds.

It's a plan that can get you from one side to the other, but if there's an incident on one of the bridge, that poses a challenge to first responders trying to get to the scene.

"When that happens, traffic is going to back up until we can get up there and get it cleared and if there's fuel spilled, it has to be cleaned up," said Henderson County Chief Deputy David Crafton. "And if there's extrication when somebody's involved in a car wreck where they are going to have to get them out and traffic is going to have to be backup during that time."

In order to respond as quickly as possible, the plan is to have a tow truck on one side of the bridge and an officer stationed on the other side.

If the fire department is needed on the bridge, the Henderson Fire Department will be the agency to respond instead of the Baskett Fire Department, which usually handles those calls.

Even then, they made need some help.

"There may be a few cases that we can't even access it and we've talked with Evansville with the mutual aid and all our agreements and they'll be able to respond from their side, and hopefully if it's something that it's completely backed up and there's no way for us to access it, they'll access it from the back side," said Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman.

All that work is expected to start on or around July 5.

Officials are urging drivers to get ready to slow down, be patient, and take your time.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.