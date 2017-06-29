Romans Must Wait to Break Record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The last few days here at Churchill Downs have been similar to the premise in the movie Anchor Man. Instead of a Panda watch, it's been the Dale Romans watch as the Louisville native trainer tries to break the Churchill Downs wins record here at the track.

Romans had two chances to at least tie Mott on Thursday. Unfortunately, neither Awesome Nona neither Tarpys Zapper could make it across the finish line first, meaning the wait continues. Roman was asked if he would be relieved when it's all over. "I will. I will, but this thing will go on for a long time. Just because I get passed him doesn't mean I'm going to stay there, because he's got an arsenal to keep coming, and Steve (Asmussen) isn't far behind. It's going to be fun, but get it for one day, and we'll worry about the rest later," said Romans.

So, Romans will have to wait one more day to at least tie Bill Mott. He has four horses running in two races on the last night in the meet on Friday night. If he doesn't do it then, he will have to wait until September for the Fall Meet.



