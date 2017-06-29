Calipari responds to latest NBA rumors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Calipari responds to latest NBA rumors

Kentucky coach John Calipari (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News) Kentucky coach John Calipari (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK Head Coach John Calipari responded to rumors he's in talks with the New York Knicks via Twitter late Thursday night.

Often when there's an opening in the NBA, rumors begin to circulate that Calipari could be a candidate. He has repeatedly denied these and reaffirmed his commitment to Kentucky.

The latest round of rumors came about earlier this week, when the Knicks and Phil Jackson parted ways.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly