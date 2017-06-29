Calipari responds to latest NBA rumors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK Head Coach John Calipari responded to rumors he's in talks with the New York Knicks via Twitter late Thursday night.

NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Even in Egypt I can’t escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It’s 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Often when there's an opening in the NBA, rumors begin to circulate that Calipari could be a candidate. He has repeatedly denied these and reaffirmed his commitment to Kentucky.

The latest round of rumors came about earlier this week, when the Knicks and Phil Jackson parted ways.

