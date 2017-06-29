Uniontown swears in new police officer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Uniontown swears in new police officer

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

Uniontown just swore in a new police officer, and she comes with more than six years of experience.

She is officer Jewely Settle from Henderson.  

Chief Jeffrey Hart told us their two-person department had been short staffed since March when their cadet at the Academy suffered a medical issue and had to leave.

Since then, he and the other officer have been working a lot of overtime.  

He told us officer Settle is already certified, and all that's left to do is show her around town.

