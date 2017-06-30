Person stabbed in Old Louisville

The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of South Brook Street. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was rushed to a hospital after a stabbing in Old Louisville early Friday morning.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Brook Street.

The victim's condition is unknown, and no suspect information has been released.

