Man charged with murder in Fern Creek shooting death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in a June 11 shooting death.

According to an arrest warrant, Scott Seaman, 33, "fired a gun at close range at the victim," causing his death.

The victim, Michael Dow, 46, was found dead in the street in the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive in Fern Creek.

Seaman's bond was set at $100,000.

