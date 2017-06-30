Child abuse suspected in death of Frankfort 3-year-old

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The death of a three-year-old boy in Frankfort is being investigated as a possible case of child abuse.

Major Robert Warfel, public information officer of the Frankfort Police Department, said officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on June 25 after the unresponsive child was there by Frankfort Fire & EMS. The boy was later transfered to UK Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington where he died June 28.

Warfel said the case is being considered a death investigation at this time and the lead investigator are is working closely with the Franklin Co. Commonwealth Attorney's office.

The name of the child has not been released.

