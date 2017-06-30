Bergdahl case: Judge lets rare misbehavior charge proceed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The military judge overseeing Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's case says prosecutors can try the soldier on a rare charge alleging he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, rejected a defense motion on Thursday to dismiss the charge of misbehavior before the enemy, which carries up to a life sentence.
Bergdahl also faces a desertion charge, punishable by up to 5 years, at trial in October.
Defense lawyers said prosecutors used faulty logic to charge Bergdahl with a crime more serious than his underlying actions.
The judge acknowledged that case law is "scarce" because the misbehavior charge is so rarely used, but he said a soldier who leaves his post alone and without authorization should be aware he could face punishment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
