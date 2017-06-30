Escaped Muhlenberg Co. inmate captured in Indiana

An inmate who escaped custody in Muhlenberg County has been caught.

State police say 49-year-old Anthony White escaped from custody Monday evening while being transported back to the detention center.

[KSP requesting help after Muhlenberg Co. inmate escapes custody]

KSP says they were notified by the Indiana State Police on Thursday that White and his accomplice, 40-year-old Kelly Ann Dooley, of Washington, KY, had been captured in Scott County, Indiana.

They are both being held in the Scott County Detention Center pending charges of fleeing law enforcement in Indiana and extradition back to Kentucky.

White was serving time in the Muhlenberg County Detention Facility for theft by unlawful taking, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in heroin.

