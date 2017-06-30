Missouri woman sues Uber, says driver sexually assaulted her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is suing Uber, alleging that a driver who served prison time for attempted murder sexually assaulted her in January after dropping her off at home.
The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2txuOzu ) reports that the woman alleges the driver took her to various locations that evening and persuaded her to let him use her bathroom when he took her home. She says she was intoxicated and he sexually assaulted her there.
The lawsuit was filed this month and also names the driver as a defendant. It says police are investigating the attack, but The Associated Press couldn't immediately confirm that with the department.
The Star reports that court documents show the driver was accused of beating a woman in St. Louis last Christmas and that he spent eight years in prison for attempted murder.
The driver no longer works for Uber, though the nature of his departure is unclear. An Uber spokeswoman told the Star that she couldn't discuss the driver's criminal record but that the lawsuit's allegations are deeply troubling.
The driver doesn't have a listed phone number and couldn't be reached for comment by the AP.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The owner of Pennsylvania fireworks company says one worker has suffered what emergency workers called a potentially life-threatening injury from an explosion.More >>
The owner of Pennsylvania fireworks company says one worker has suffered what emergency workers called a potentially life-threatening injury from an explosion.More >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>