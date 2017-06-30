Police: Teen murder victim's stepfather drove by suspect's house while juvenile fired gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The home of a teenager accused of stabbing to death a 14-year-old girl was shot up on Wednesday, and the dead girl's stepfather has been charged in the case.

According to an arrest report, James L. Roberts, 25, admitted to police that he drove a car by Tiffany James' house in the Portland neighborhood while a juvenile in the back seat fired shots out the window.

Witnesses reported shots fired about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers said they found multiple shell casings in the middle of the street.

No one was injured.

Police located the suspect vehicle, based on witnesses' descriptions, and Roberts in the 2500 block of Duncan Street. Investigators said that's where Roberts admitted his role in the crime.

He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $10,000.

Roberts' 14-year-old stepdaughter Madison Branch was stabbed in the stomach outside a Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street on Monday. She later died of her injuries.

James was charged with murder. Her family said she stabbed Branch while defending James' younger sister, who they said had been bullied for up to two years.

Branch's family has denied that Branch was involved in the bullying.

