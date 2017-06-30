RAW VIDEO: Pursuit of purse-snatching suspect ends in IN field

Police stacked women's purses found inside the truck on top of it after the chase. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

Nearly two dozen police cars surrounded the suspect vehicle. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A nearly 50-minute pursuit of a suspected serial purse snatcher that crossed state lines ended in dramatic fashion Thursday in an Indiana field.

The driver, identified by Indiana State Police as Robert G. Ellis of Louisville, is accused of leading police from the area of Shively to westbound Interstate 64 and the Sherman Minton Bridge before heading east onto Interstate 265 and then Grant Line Road and several other roads in Clark and Floyd Counties.

When police nabbed Ellis, they found his pickup truck packed with women's purses.

Air 3 followed the pursuit and its dramatic ending. Click here to watch its final minutes.

