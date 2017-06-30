1 person hurt after boiler explosion in Paducah, KY

One person was hurt after a boiler explosion in Paducah, Kentucky.

Emergency crews were called to Dar Pro Ingredients at 10:16 a.m. on Friday, June 30. That is at 1350 North 10th Street which is the old U.S. Food Service Building.

According to police, an employee has minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Seventeen people and the plant manager were working at the plant when the explosion happened.

According to police, the explosion blew a boiler out into the street, along with screws, bolts and other debris.

North 10th Street between Fluornoy and Northview Streets remain closed as investigators work to figure out what caused the explosion.

The Paducah Fire Department is working with the Paducah Police Department, a boiler inspector with the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings, & Construction, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office.

Atmos Energy has capped the gas connection to the plant.

Now, investigators are inspecting the damaged section of the building. Contractors are also working to restore the refrigeration and sprinkler systems to the part of the building that was not damaged.

The company produces wet pet food ingredients.

