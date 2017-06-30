1 person hurt after building explosion in Paducah, KY

One person was hurt in a building explosion in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to the Paducah Fire Department, it's at the Old US Food Service building on North 10th Street.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. moved into the building in 2015, according to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. It's also known as Dar Pro Ingredients. The company produces wet pet food ingredients.

According to the police department, an employee has minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A two-block perimeter has been set up around the building.

People who live in the area have been asked to evacuate.

