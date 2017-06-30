Paducah FD concludes investigation into boiler explosion; no foul play suspected

The Paducah Fire Department wrapped up its investigation into a boiler explosion on Friday, June 30.

Emergency crews were called to Dar Pro Ingredients at 10:16 a.m. on Friday. That is at 1350 North 10th Street which is the old U.S. Food Service Building.

One person was hurt in the explosion.

On Wednesday, July 5, Pam Spencer with the City of Paducah said the Paducah Fire Department concluded its investigation. The investigation moves into the hands of the State boiler inspector and Dar Pro.

Spencer said the cause of the explosion was a problem with the boiler and no foul play was suspected.

According to police, an employee had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Seventeen people and the plant manager were working at the plant when the explosion happened.

According to police, the explosion blew a boiler out into the street, along with screws, bolts and other debris.

North 10th Street between Fluornoy and Northview Streets remain closed as investigators work to figure out what caused the explosion.

The Paducah Fire Department is working with the Paducah Police Department, a boiler inspector with the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings, & Construction, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office.

The company produces wet pet food ingredients.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.