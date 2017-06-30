The Latest: Graphic, videos detail Baton Rouge police ambush

(Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File). FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Baton Rouge police respond to active shooter near Hammond Aire Shopping Center in Baton Rouge. Gavin Long fatally shot two police officers and a sheriff's deputy...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on a prosecutor's report on a gunman who killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others in an ambush in July 2016. (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The gunman who killed three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer had searched online for the home addresses of the two white police officers who were involved in a fatal encounter with Alton Sterling, a black man who was killed by police outside a convenience store.

A prosecutor's report released Friday showed that Gavin Long had looked for the home addresses of the officers in the Sterling case, but the black military veteran did not act on the information.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III showed reporters videos, photos and graphics to depict exactly how Long attacked police on July 17.

Moore says that after Long killed three officers and wounding three others, he was shot to death by tactical officers who acted appropriately.

The report also contained a lengthy suicide note in which Long wrote that people who knew him would be surprised about his horrendous acts but it was something he need to do to punish "bad cops."

3 a.m.

A district attorney is releasing a report on an attack by a gunman who killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others last summer in Louisiana's capital.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III scheduled a news conference Friday to release the report and videos related to the investigation of the July 17 shooting.

Gavin Long fatally shot two police officers and a sheriff's deputy and wounded three other officers before a SWAT officer killed Long outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

Long was black and a military veteran from Kansas City, Missouri. He was seeking out law enforcement when he ambushed the officers.

