Mitchell Henry, former Elizabethtown High, WKU player, dead at 24

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A former football standout at Elizabethtown High School and Western Kentucky University has died after a fight against leukemia.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell's passing this morning," WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a statement. "Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell."

Henry, a tight end for the Hilltoppers from 2011-14, played in 47 games at WKU. After graduation, he had two seasons with three teams in the NFL - the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

