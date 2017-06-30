Bardstown man accused of firing shot into occupied vehicle near Glasgow Walmart

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is accused of firing a shot into an occupied vehicle after approaching the driver at the Glasgow Walmart.

The alleged victim, Stephen Napier, 23, told police he was getting gas at the Walmart on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow about 5 p.m. ET on Thursday when a man approached him, made comments about him and his car and asked him if he wanted to race. Napier told officers he refused.

Napier said as he was leaving Walmart, the man who had approached him pulled along side his car on Veterans Outer Loop and fired a shot into his vehicle before driving away. Napier gave police a description of the suspect and his car.

Sometime later, photos of the suspect surfaced on social media in an attempt to identify him. Police received a call advising that the man in the photos was Randall Allen, 29, of Bardstown. They tracked him down in Cave City where officers took him into custody on unrelated charges.

Charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and giving an officer false identifying information are pending.

The shooting remains under investigation.

