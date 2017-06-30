'Worst of the worst' child rape suspect facing new charges

A 29-year-old child rape suspect faces new charges after being indicted Thursday on two new cases, each involving a new victim.

Matthew Bucher was arrested last year and police suspected he preyed on multiple young girls who had not come forward. In April, police asked the public for tips about Bucher's unidentified victims.

The two new victims were found through additional evidence located during the investigation into his original charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Bucher is now facing multiple counts of rape, sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He faces up to 70 years in prison in each case.

The northern Kentucky native was arrested in June of 2016 and charged with raping a 12-year-old girl and possessing child porn.

Investigators said Bucher would meet teens and pre-teens on apps like Facebook, KIK and MeetMe.

“His motive is to build confidence in online chats and eventually meet up with them and assault them,” said Jones. He then shamed the children to keep them quiet.

Bucher would pretend to be 18-years-old and sometimes went by the name “Matt C. Percin.”

While investigating that case, Kenton County police discovered images and other evidence indicating Bucher made sexual contact with multiple young girls, according to Police Chief Spike Jones.

“Bucher is a bad guy. He’s the worst of the worst,” Jones said at a press conference in April. “We don’t know how many victims potentially this gentleman has.”

The original case involves a different victim than the two new cases.

During the investigation of this case and preparation for trial, officials said detectives located additional evidence suggesting several other female juveniles have been victimized by Bucher.

Bucher has been in the Kenton County Jail since June 29, 2016.

60,000 child porn images were found on his phone, some of which were homemade, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

It’s unclear whether Bucher shared the images on the internet. Finding other victims will help contain the dissemination of those images, Sanders said.

The Kenton County Police continue to investigate and work to identify other suspected victims. If you think you have been a victim of Matthew Bucher, or know someone who may have, contact the Kenton County Police at (859) 356-3191.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.