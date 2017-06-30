AP source: Jackson agrees to $56M, 5-year deal with Raiders

By JOSH DUBOWAP Sports Writer

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have locked up another member of their stellar 2014 draft class, agreeing to a five-year extension to keep guard Gabe Jackson under contract through the 2022 season.

A person familiar with the deal said Friday that it is worth $56 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal and its terms have not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal that kicks in once Jackson's rookie contract expires after the 2017 season.

Jackson has been a key part of the Raiders offensive line since being drafted in the third round. He did not allow a sack in 628 pass block snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, the best rate for any guard in the league.

Jackson was part of a transformative draft class in Oakland that was headlined by first-rounder Khalil Mack, who was the AP Defensive Player of the Year last season, and second-round franchise quarterback Derek Carr. After losing the first 10 games as rookies, those three have played a big role in a turnaround that led the Raiders to 12 wins last season and the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002.

Carr got rewarded last week for his play, signing a $125 million, five-year extension that also keeps him under contract through 2022.

Mack is under contract through 2018 because the Raiders exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal and will likely be in line for an extension next offseason.

The Raiders have invested heavily in their offensive line in recent years, especially in the interior. Oakland signed All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to a five-year, $58.5 million free agent deal last offseason and Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson got a five-year, $44.5 million deal the previous offseason.

Oakland also has a Pro Bowler at left tackle in Donald Penn and signed Marshall Newhouse this offseason in hopes that he would win the right tackle job.

The strong offensive line has been key to the Raiders recent success as the team allowed a league-low 18 sacks last season.

