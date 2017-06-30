Police: NKY inmate walks away from work detail

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped work detail from the Campbell County Detention Center Thursday.

Derek Gullion, 29, is serving time for burglary, but was granted work detail,

While being supervised by a civilian supervisor, police said Gullion left his equipment and walked away from his work near the intersection of 4th and Kenton streets in Dayton, KY.

Gullion is a resident of Latonia and has relatives and friends in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, police said.

He was last seen wearing an orange pullover shirt from the Campbell County Jail, jeans and tennis shoes.

Gullion is described being 5'9," 180 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Police say he has tattoos on both forearms, knuckles, chest, stomach, right calf and feet.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Derek Gullion is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police or their local Police Agency.

