LMDC officer who was shot last weekend has been identified

The incident was reported Saturday night at this home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.

Thirty-year-old Michael Thomas Wilburn allegedly has provided "several different descriptions" of the person who shot him, Clarksville Police Det. Scott Merchant said at a news conference Friday.

"It's always hard to investigate a case like this when an officer has been shot, especially at their home," Merchant said. "It makes us all look bad when you start poking holes into his story."

The officer claimed he was shot during a home invasion at his home Saturday night. And as if an officer falsifying a report isn't unusual enough, there's another bizarre twist to the story: The manhunt for the shooting suspect played out on live television on the A&E show "Live PD."

At the shooting scene Saturday, investigators found a gun that turned out to be the officer's backup weapon, Merchant said.

They also were given the name of the person whom the officer claimed shot him, but WAVE 3 News' Natalia Martinez after some questioning, that person was exonerated.

"It's pretty frustrating because I've put a lot of hours into (the case) this week," Merchant said. "Then, come to find this out while my investigation is going on, and it really puts me back at page one."

Merchant said he now has no leads in the case.

