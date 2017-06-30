"They know who I am" : Wounded LMDC officer turns himself in

The incident was reported Saturday night at this home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot at his home in Clarksville turned himself in Friday, after police say he lied to them about the ordeal.

30-year-old Michael Thomas Wilburn allegedly has provided "several different descriptions" of the person who shot him, Clarksville Police Det. Scott Merchant said at a news conference Friday.

Wilburn was charged Friday afternoon with false informing.

"It's always hard to investigate a case like this when an officer has been shot, especially at their home," Merchant said. "It makes us all look bad when you start poking holes into his story."

We caught up to Wilburn after he posted bond, spending just a few hours inside the Clark County Jail.

"Police are saying you lied to them. Is that true?" Wave 3 News Reporter Natalia Martinez asked Wilburn.

"Not at this moment I don't," he answered.

The officer claimed he was shot during a home invasion at his home Saturday night. And as if an officer falsifying a report isn't unusual enough, there's another bizarre twist to the story: The manhunt for the shooting suspect played out on live television on the A&E show "Live PD."

"It's disappointing to even hear the allegations being made against him," LMDC Assistant Director, Steve Durham told us.

Police say Wilburn was shot in the shoulder Saturday night by his own gun, Merchant said.

Merchant said Wilburn gave them the name of Andres Sauer as the person who shot him. But as WAVE3 News first reported Wednesday, that story turned out to be untrue. In an exclusive interview with Sauer, he told us he'd proven to police he'd been at dinner at the time of the shooting. Police confirmed Wednesday, he'd been cleared and that Wilburn's description of Sauer didn't match up.

"It's pretty frustrating because I've put a lot of hours into (the case) this week," Merchant said. "Then, come to find this out while my investigation is going on, and it really puts me back at page one."

On Friday, Wilburn didn't want to talk about Sauer either.

Meanwhile the Fraternal Order of Police, who ran to Wilburn's side after the shooting, is also waiting for the truth.

"We will see this to the end," FOP President Tracy Dotson said. "We will get to the bottom of what's going on."

Wilburn did have a message for his fellow LMDC officers.

"They know who I am," he told us.

Merchant said he now has no leads in the shooting case.

LMDC tells us they are now launching their own investigation and say Wilburn had been on medical leave since the shooting happened.

