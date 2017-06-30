Doctor accused of sex harassment kills 1 at NYC hospital

UPDATE: The shooter is deceased. Several others are injured regarding the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued an update on Congressman Steve Scalise's condition Friday, June 23 after the congressman was shot on June 14 during a congressional baseball game practice.
A new survey by the Pew Research Center shows Americans have grown more divided over gun issues.
The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years ago
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."