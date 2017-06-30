Henderson Officer advises 'don't hesitate' for residents after hearing possible gunshots

Within the past two weeks, Henderson Police tell us they have received, nine shots fired calls, that turned out to be fireworks.

The confusion, for both the public and police, is only expected to get worse this weekend as the Fourth of July gets closer.

Henderson police officers are not alone in answering calls about shots fired that turn out to be fireworks.

If you're near the location of the sound, you can hear the shell casings falling to the ground. The gunshot also seems to have a sharper sound.

And in the fireworks, you can hear a high pitched sound in between the sparks.

But bottom line is, it is not easy to hear a difference between the two sounds. But when should you call 911?

"It's hard to tell, especially when you're inside a home whether its fireworks or could be a weapon being fired so that's why we say don't hesitate, go ahead and call us, let our officers come out," explained Officer Jennifer Richmond, Henderson Police Department.

Officer Richmond says it is a good idea to talk to your neighbors and find out who's planning on lighting fireworks. Under city ordinance for the city of Henderson, you can fire of fireworks from 10 a.m. in the morning until 10 p.m. at night.

Except on July 3-4, when the time limit is extended to midnight.

According to Officer Richmond, it is a very busy time of the year for police, but she rather you be safe then sorry.

So if you hear something suspicious, don't hesitate and call the police.

