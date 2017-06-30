Evansville mom accused of leaving kids in running car outside Henderson Wal-Mart

It's the sports entertainment show of the summer and soon one WAVE country man will give it his all tackling the obstacles on American Ninja Warrior.More >>
Federal changes in 2016 increased the speed from 25 miles an hour to 40 miles an hour on several train lines in Indiana, including the line where two children were killed in an accident on Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of stealing purses at Louisville area gas stations, then taking police on a wild ride for about 50 minutes yesterday appeared today in courtroom in New Albany. For police, it's a case of Deja Vu.More >>
The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday.More >>
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.More >>
