Madison Regatta festivities to be held this weekend - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madison Regatta festivities to be held this weekend

The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday.  (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News) The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday.  (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday.

The Regatta includes a schedule of races, as well as various musical acts, headlined by Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.

The curation of music and features of the event is a testament to "the irreverent spirit of the Maidson community" according to a release from the Regatta.

Also at the regatta, there will be a food truck challenge, in which six food trucks from Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Louisville will compete for a grand prize. That takes place during Saturday night's festivities from 6:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMDC officer charged with false informing turns himself in
Mitchell Henry, former Elizabethtown High, WKU player, dead at 24
Bardstown man accused of firing shot into occupied vehicle near Glasgow Walmart

Saturday will also include qualifying races and a fireworks show.

Sunday will features H1 Unlimited and GPW Racing.

For a complete schedule of events and ticket information click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly