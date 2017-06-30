Madison Regatta festivities to be held this weekend

The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - The Madison Regatta will showcase another year of fun and fast boats, with the bulk of the events starting on Friday.

The Regatta includes a schedule of races, as well as various musical acts, headlined by Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.

The curation of music and features of the event is a testament to "the irreverent spirit of the Maidson community" according to a release from the Regatta.

Also at the regatta, there will be a food truck challenge, in which six food trucks from Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Louisville will compete for a grand prize. That takes place during Saturday night's festivities from 6:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Saturday will also include qualifying races and a fireworks show.

Sunday will features H1 Unlimited and GPW Racing.

For a complete schedule of events and ticket information click here.

