Floyd County man competes on American Ninja Warrior

GEORGETOWN, IN (WAVE) – It's the sports entertainment show of the summer and soon one WAVE country man will give it his all tackling the obstacles on American Ninja Warrior.

70,000 people try out for the show, but only about one percent make it on. Earlier this year, Brad Spine, 31, said he finally gave into pressure from his friends and tried out for the NBC hit show.

“Once we got the call, it was pretty exciting from there,” Brad Spine said.

At that point, Brad only had five weeks before the first round in Kansas City. Immediately his dad, Terry Spine, was on board.

“Sunday Funday and we just hit the obstacles,” Terry Spine said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New details raise flags in investigation of shooting that left officer hurt

+ Corrections FOP President: Officer shot in Clarksville was targeted

+ Search for suspect in LMDC officer's shooting was broadcast on live TV

+ LMDC officer shot in possible Craigslist deal gone bad

The father-son duo built a massive course on their family property in Georgetown, Indiana. The real estate investor trained about ten hours a week getting ready for his run.

“My dad is the right-hand man when it comes to the training,” Brad Spine said. “He's always giving me the call, what if we build this obstacle, come over and help me do this."

Brad Spine wrestled at Floyd Central High School and followed in his dad's footsteps after college getting into competitive arm wrestling.

“I ended up winning 13 national titles and a 6th place world finish,” Brad Spine said.

Mum’s the word on how he did as the show has already been taped. Brad Spine says he couldn't have made it as far as he did without the support of his family. His wife, Alli, joined him in Kansas City, but the soon to be father of two said seeing his little guy at the end made it all worth it.

It's clear his son, 20 month old Ethan, may just be the next ninja in the family.

“I don't know too many little kids doing the things he's doing,” Brad Spine said.

He said to avoid nerves he tried to remain calm. His family was more anxious watching everybody else.

“Brad's a lot of mental edge, a lot of focus, a visionary,” Terry Spine said. “He sees it to the end. He sees it happen, so I was actually more relaxed then when he finally got to go because I knew he was capable of doing well.”

All courses are different and competitors do not get a practice run. In nine seasons, only two ninjas have completed the finals course in Las Vegas and only one did it fast enough to win the million dollars.

The first round of the Kansas City qualifier airs Monday, July 3 on WAVE 3 News. If Brad Spine moves on, you can expect to see him on the show later this summer. He's already said he's looking forward to trying out again next year.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.