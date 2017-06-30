Traffic lines striped incorrectly in New Albany will cost $10,000 to fix

Spring Street in New Albany has been repaved and re-striped for two-way traffic, but not without a problem. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Spring Street in New Albany has been repaved and re-striped for two-way traffic, but not without a problem. The engineering firm responsible will pay $10,000 to correct bicycle buffer lanes.

On some areas of Spring Street, bigger vehicles can not fit in some parking spots and the bike lanes do not match The National Association of City Transportation Officials' Urban Bikeway Design Guide.

On Spring Street, parking spots designed to be seven-feet-wide are marked but there is less space for parking in certain areas where the curb narrows into the street.

The cross hatches on the bike buffer lane needs to be changed on the north side of the street, to go towards the traffic lane to direct vehicles to stay to the left of the bike lane.

Jim Rice with HWC Engineering says his firm owns up to the mistake and will cover the cost.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New details raise flags in investigation of shooting that left officer hurt

+ Corrections FOP President: Officer shot in Clarksville was targeted

+ Search for suspect in LMDC officer's shooting was broadcast on live TV

At St. Mark's Church on Spring Street, it's more than just fixing the lines on bike buffer lane.

"We deserve to be a part of the conversation, because they stuck it in the worst spot," John Manzo said.

Pastor Manzo says parking spots were previously marked in front of the church, but now yellow paint on the curb and a new bus stop sign means no parking.

"No one told us this was going to happen," Manzo said. "And one of the projects we just finished is where we are standing right now. We made the front of our building completely accessible."

The church spent about $10,000 to build a handicap accessible ramp near their street parking.

Rice says there will be some issues throughout the construction project, but his firm is willing to work with the community.

"We walked around and met with a lot of the business owners to talk about what it was going to be like," Rice said.

Pastor Manzo says this doesn't help his church's parking problem.

"We have people come into the church and elderly people and they are able to use the ramp and now that parking is gone," Manzo said.

Rice says the the two way street project in New Albany will continue into the fall, and fixing the mistakes should not slow down the project.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.