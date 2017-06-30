Nickel tax passed in Daviess County

A facility nickel tax in Daviess County goes into effect Saturday. It is 5.7 cents per $100 of property assessment.

The Daviess County School District will now begin moving forward with major renovations at Apollo High School and building a new middle school.

The current Daviess County Middle School was built in 1935.

The school board previously proposed a nickel tax be implemented. However, it was later opposed by community members.

Friday was the deadline for signatures on that petition. School officials confirmed the petition not reach minimum number of signatures needed to allow the nickel tax to go to a vote.

"Every decision that we make is based on what's best for kids," Superintendent Matt Robbins explained. "This initiative is 100% solely based on what's best for kids, and I couldn't be more pleased this evening to be able to look our kids in the eye and say this is something we did for you, so that you are the ultimate beneficiaries of now and into the future for generations to come."

The new modern middle school will be built in a separate location. The cost is estimated at $30 million dollars. Officials have not released where it will be built. It is expected to take about 3 years to complete. In the meantime, after more than 80 years of service, the current middle school will remain in use.

Built in 1969, renovations at Apollo High will likely occur in phases. That work could start in a year or two. Work includes significant electrical, mechanical and HVAC system repairs. The estimated cost is $20 million dollars.

Nearly 80% of all DCPS students will receive an education at DCMS and/or AHS.

As part of the nickel tax, the school expects the state could match 50 cents on the dollar. That translates to $1.3 million in state funds the school district would otherwise not be eligible to receive. It would also give the school system an additional bonding capacity of $19,500,000.

In a release, the school district writes that with a successful nickel tax initiative, DCPS Board of Education has pledged to not adopt the 4% general fund tax they were eligible to implement this fall.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.