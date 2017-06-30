AP Source: Blake Griffin returning to the Clippers

A person with knowledge of the situation says Blake Griffin has agreed to a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Griffin and the Clippers agreed Friday night on a new deal, one that will be signed when the league's moratorium on offseason moves ends on July 6. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.
Griffin opted out last week from the final year of his contract, one that would have paid him $21.4 million.
Griffin has spent his entire career with the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52 percent shooting in seven seasons. He's staying with a Clippers team that lost Chris Paul to Houston this week.
___
More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketbal
l
