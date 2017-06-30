Henryville community holds vigil for two children killed in train crash

On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) – On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday.

It was an emotional night for everyone involved, more than 200 people filled the grassy patch next to New Washington State Bank off Main Street.

The organizers, who have absolutely no connection to the Fouch family, say they felt compelled to do this because now’s the time to show that the community cares.

“Right now, all this family needs is outpouring of love and knowing that they’re not alone,” Jenna Sheppard said.

This coming fall would have been Vicki Horine’s first time as Wyatt Fouch’s teacher at Henryville Elementary School.

“It was quite devastating to let go of two children who were so full of life and ready for school,” Horine said. “He came in for a screening and he was full of life and so excited, he just wanted to go to school and learn.”

Wednesday’s train crash claimed the lives of both Wyatt and Adalynn Fouch, two young lives gone too soon.

“For all of them to lose so much so fast, it’s very difficult,” Sheppard said.

The Fouch family was too broken for words.

“You don’t have to know someone to be present, just to be a human being,” Sheppard said. “Just know that all of our hearts break.”

Each prayer and every word of encouragement, is helping to heal the family. Instead of focusing on what could have been, the community has its eyes set on being thankful for where the two children are now.

“God’s got those babies right now so they’re smiling now more than ever,” Horine said. “They’re in the golden school in heaven, so happy days are coming for them, we just have to take care of the family in our town that’s left.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet for the Fouch children. The cause of Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation.

