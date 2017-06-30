Calipari comments, Wall gets $$$, Oladipo headed back to Indiana, NBA news coming in fast and furious

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With NBA free agency officially opening at 12 a.m. on Saturday, the NBA news Friday night included plenty of local flavor.

First, UK head coach John Calipari responded to an ESPN report that someone representing him had contacted the New York Knicks about a front office job.

Calipari called into "Mike & Mike" on ESPN Radio from Egypt. "The reality of it is, I'm coaching at Kentucky, come on, in my mind I've got the best job in the country," he said. "I just can't see that there's anything out there that I would want to leave for."

Tonight, reports that former Cat John Wall is getting a max deal with the Washington Wizards. A four-year extension for $170 million dollars.

Then, a major trade. ESPN says the Pacers are dealing Paul George to Oklahoma City for former IU star Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

George has one year left on his contract. He told the Pacers that he did not plan to sign a long term with them, so the offers poured in. Most speculation had George ending up in Boston or with the LA Lakers.

Buckle up, more millions will flow and more craziness is sure to follow.

